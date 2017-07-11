

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. and Israel-based Skycure, a leader in mobile threat defense. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2017. Symantec expects Skycure's technologies to be available to its existing and new Endpoint Protection and Norton Antivirus customers and partners soon after the transaction closes.



