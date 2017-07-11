

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Tuesday said it has hired Ned Segal as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective late August.



Segal will assume the CFO role from Anthony Noto, Twitter's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Noto will continue to serve as Twitter's Chief Operating Officer, the position he assumed in November 2016.



Segal most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance for Small Business Group for software company Intuit.



'Ned's experience in financial operations as a public company and business unit CFO, along with his background serving technology companies and investors, are an ideal fit for Twitter as we work to extend our positive momentum, continue growing our audience and achieve greater operating efficiency,' said Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter.



'He brings a principled, engaging and rigorous approach to the CFO role, with a track record of driving profitable growth.'



Segal will report directly to Mr. Dorsey and will oversee Twitter's finance, accounting, corporate development, corporate security, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), investor relations, real estate & workplace, internal audit, tax and treasury areas of the business.



The company also said that it will release its second-quarter earnings on July 27 before the market opens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX