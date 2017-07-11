

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Olympic Committee has picked Paris and Los Angeles as the cities to host the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics.



Paris is favored to hold the Games in 2024, while Los Angeles is expected to hold the Summer Games for a third time in 2028. Voting by delegates of the I.O.C. will take place on September 13 in Lima, Peru.



The IOC effectively handed the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games to Paris and Los Angeles on Tuesday when a landmark double hosting deal was approved.



The two cities will have agree upon who will host the Games first. However, it appears that Paris is widely considered as favorite to host 2024 Games and LA to wait until 2028.



However, if a deal falls through, only the 2024 hosting rights will be voted on when the IOC next meets on September 13.



U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted, 'Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned!'



