

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Airports finalised the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Lojas Francas Portugal (LFP), Portuguese airport retail leader, from TAG GER, subsidiary of the national airline company TAP.



LFP currently operates 31 retail outlets with a total area of around 7,500 sq. m. in seven of the ten Portuguese airports managed by VINCI Airports, including Lisbon airport. The company, founded in 1994, employs around 500 people and generated revenue of approximately 200 million euros in 2016. The remaining 49% of its capital is held by Dufry Group, world leader in airport retail (duty free and duty paid) and present in more than 60 countries with over 2,000 sales outlets.



