sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,224 Euro		-0,074
-0,80 %
WKN: A0LAUP ISIN: DE000A0LAUP1 Ticker-Symbol: CE2 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
ÖkoDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CROPENERGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROPENERGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,324
9,387
08:14
9,251
9,315
08:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CROPENERGIES AG
CROPENERGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROPENERGIES AG9,224-0,80 %