

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Dialysis products and services provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) said it has successfully refinanced its existing senior secured credit agreement, originally maturing in 2019.



The amended agreement now reflects a simplified, unsecured structure. The new facility has an aggregate amount of approximately $3.9 billion and consists of revolving facilities and term loans, both U.S. Dollar and Euro denominated with maturities in 2020 and 2022.



