

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $148.90 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $131.50 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.12 billion. This was up from $1.01 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148.90 Mln. vs. $131.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%



