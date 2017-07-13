

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales increased 6 percent to 1.86 billion euros from last year's 1.75 billion euros. Sales were up 5% organically.



The company attributed the sales growth mainly to deliveries of regional trains in France and Sweden, high-speed trains in France and Italy, progress of the Riyadh metro system in Saudi Arabia, the PRASA project in South Africa, a maintenance contract in the United Kingdom and the start of Dubai metro system extension in the United Arab Emirates.



Over the first quarter, Alstom booked 1.9 billion euros of orders, up 115 percent from 0.89 billion euros in the same period last year.



The latest orders included two contracts in Canada for almost 100 light rail vehicles, a first metro system contract in Vietnam, contracts for regional trains in Senegal and Germany, a fleet modernisation project in the USA, as well as part of metro system contract for Manila in Philippines.



Further, Alstom confirmed its 2020 objectives. By 2020, the company continues to expect sales should grow organically by 5% per year , and adjusted EBIT margin should reach around 7% driven by volume, portfolio mix and results of operational excellence actions.



