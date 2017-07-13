

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp.(TGT) said it now expects to report a modest increase in its second quarter comparable sales, as a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter. In addition, it now expects to report second quarter GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Both GAAP and Adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by the net tax effect of the Company's global sourcing operations. In addition, GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to the unfavorable resolution of tax matters.



Target plans to report its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 16.



