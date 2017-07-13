

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) and Bigfoot Biomedical said that they have entered into an agreement to develop and commercialize diabetes management systems, integrating Abbott's FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technologyi with Bigfoot's insulin delivery solutions in the United States.



As part of the agreement, Abbott will provide Bigfoot with the next generation of its FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology. Bigfoot will utilize this technology in the development of the first-ever personalized, user-friendly systems intended to optimize insulin delivery without the need for fingerstick calibration of a glucose sensor.



Bigfoot has both injection and infusion pump-based insulin delivery systems in development. These investigational systems utilize intuitive design, Internet of Things connectivity, smartphone technology and machine learning automation to adjust insulin delivery or dosing with the intent to keep glucose levels in an optimal range.



Bigfoot anticipates initiating a pivotal trial incorporating FreeStyle Libre technology in 2018 at clinical research sites across the United States.



