sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,135 Euro		+0,032
+0,13 %
WKN: A0M0ZR ISIN: US88076W1036 Ticker-Symbol: 3T4 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,368
25,529
16:07
25,36
25,54
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION
TERADATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERADATA CORPORATION25,135+0,13 %