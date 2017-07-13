

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata (TDC) announced the acquisition of StackIQ, developers of one of the industry's fastest bare metal software provisioning platforms. The terms of the acquisition agreement were not disclosed.



In addition to technology assets, the acquisition also includes StackIQ's talented team of engineers, who will join Teradata's R&D organization to help accelerate the company's ability to automate software deployment in operations, engineering and end-user customer ecosystems.



As per terms of the deal, Teradata will now own StackIQ's unique IP that automates and accelerates software deployment across large clusters of servers. This increase in automation will occur across all Teradata Everywhere deployments, dramatically reducing build and delivery times for complex business analytics solutions and adding the capability to manage software-only 'appliances' across hybrid cloud infrastructure.



