

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon has filed a lawsuit against rival Under Armour alleging that the sportswear retailer copied the design of one of its popular sports bras.



Canada-based Lululemon has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Baltimore-based Under Armour for patent infringement relating to Lululemon's Energy Bra, which retails for $52.



Lululemon claims Under Armour stole the design of its Energy Bra and has used it for Armour Eclipse Low Impact, Armour Shape Low Impact, UA On the Move and UA Printed Strappy Bra sports bras, which retail between $20 and $40.



According to Lululemon, Under Armour's bras are very so similar in design to the trade dress that they are likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception among consumers.



Lululemon is seeking to stop the sales of all of Under Armour's allegedly infringing products, as well as unspecified damages from the retailer's profits of the bra.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX