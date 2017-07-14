

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that its licensee Janssen Biotech, Inc., has reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tremfya or guselkumab for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



Tremfya is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen and was generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody library technology. MorphoSys will receive a milestone payment from Janssen in connection with the BLA approval. Financial details were not disclosed.



