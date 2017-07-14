

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. said that they have withdrawn and re-filed their joint voluntary notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS a second time to provide CFIUS more time to review and discuss the proposed transaction between Genworth and Oceanwide contemplated under the merger agreement entered into by the parties on October 21, 2016.



CFIUS' acceptance of the joint voluntary notice will commence a new 30-day review period, which may be followed by an additional 45-day investigation period. Additional information about the CFIUS review process can be found in the definitive proxy statement filed by Genworth with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 25, 2017.



Genworth and Oceanwide continue to actively engage in discussions with CFIUS; however, there can be no assurances that CFIUS will ultimately agree to clear the transaction.



In addition to CFIUS clearance, the closing of the proposed transaction remains subject to other conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals in the U.S., China, and other international jurisdictions.



Genworth also announced that it recently received approval from the Delaware Department of Insurance and the Virginia Bureau of Insurance for the remaining internal reinsurance and recapture transactions required, under the merger agreement, as a condition to the purchase by a Genworth holding company of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company from Genworth Life Insurance Company. These transactions have been completed with a July 1, 2017, effective date.



Although Genworth and Oceanwide continue to be actively engaged with the relevant regulators regarding the pending applications, it now appears that the timing of the regulatory reviews will likely delay the completion of the transaction to later than the originally targeted time frame of the middle of 2017.



Genworth and Oceanwide are discussing an extension of the August 31, 2017.



