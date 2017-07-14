

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - EDF Renewable Energy or EDF RE, a US-based division of French electric utility EDF (EDFEF.PK), announced late Thursday the acquisition of the 179 megawatt AC or MWac Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 Solar Projects from First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) in late June.



The projects, currently under construction, will sell their combined output and environmental attributes under three Power Purchase Agreements to subsidiaries of NV Energy, Inc.



Commercial Operation Dates for the two projects are scheduled for late July 2017 and late September 2017, respectively.



The projects are comprised of First Solar modules on horizontal single-axis trackers. The expected electricity generated at full capacity is enough to meet the consumption of approximately 46,000 Nevada homes.



Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President of EDF Renewable Energy, 'The acquisition of Switch Station 1 and Switch Station 2 marks EDF RE's entry into Nevada, a state with world-class solar resources where we plan to build additional projects in the coming years.'



