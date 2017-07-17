

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The SGS Group (SGSOY.PK) reported that its first-half profit attributable to equity holders reached 276 million Swiss francs, an increase of 7.8% over the prior year (constant currency basis) and an increase of 7.0% compared with 258 million francs, reported in June 2016. Earnings per share 36.51 francs compared to 33.99 francs. Adjusted EBITDA reached 570 million francs, an increase of 4.2% versus prior year on a constant currency basis. Adjusted operating income increased by 4.9% (constant currency basis) to 428 million francs. Adjusted earnings per share was 38.82 francs compared to 36.10 francs.



First-half revenue was 3.05 billion Swiss francs compared to 2.90 billion francs, last year. The Group grew the top line by 4.9% on a constant currency basis, of which 3.4% was organic, with the remainder being associated with recent acquisitions.



For 2017, the Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income on a constant currency basis. The Group said it remains committed to the objectives of its 2020 plan.



