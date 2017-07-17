

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault PC + LCV registrations worldwide, including Lada, increased 10.4% in the first half of the year, in a market up 2.6%. Group market share now stands at 4.1%, up 0.3 points on 2016.



The Group and the Renault and Dacia brands set half-year sales records. The group sold 1.88 million vehicles, the Renault brand 1.34 million vehicles and the Dacia brand 332,845 vehicles. Renault Samsung Motors sales rose 12.5% and those of Lada rose 12.2%.



In Europe, group registrations continued to grow faster than the market. They increased 5.6% in a market up 4.4% to a total 1,025,146 in the first half of the year. The Group took a 10.8% share of the European market, up 0.1 points.



The Renault brand alone posted growth of 4.3%, for a market share of 8.2%. Renault benefited in particular from the complete renewal of the Megane family in 2016. Clio 4 is the second best-selling vehicle in Europe, while Captur ranks as the number one crossover in its category.



In the Americas Region, sales grew 14.6% in a market up 8.3% for a market share of 6.5%, up 0.4 points. Sandero, Logan and Duster Oroch confirmed their success.



In 2017, the global market should see growth of around 1.5% to 2.5%. The European market is still expected to grow 2% over the period. The French market is expected to expand by 2%.



Outside Europe, the Russian market could grow by more than 5% and the Brazilian market by 5%. The growth momentum is expected to continue in China (+5%) and India (+8%).



In the second half of the year, the Group will continue to take full advantage in Europe of its renewed range and internationally of the momentum of Koleos in China, Kaptur, Xray and Vesta in Russia, QM6 and SM6 in South Korea, and the new SUV range in Latin America.



Groupe Renault confirmed its 2017 sales objectives with growth in sales and market share in Europe and outside Europe.



