WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew at a notably slower pace in the month of July, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index dropped to 9.8 in July from '19.8 in June, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to 15.0



