

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 9:00 am ET Monday, the Canadian Real Estate Association will release Canada existing home sales for June. The existing home sales had plunged 6.2 percent on month in May.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major opponents. While the loonie dropped against the yen, aussie and the euro, it rose against the greenback.



The loonie was worth 88.90 against the yen, 1.4514 against the euro, 0.9904 against the aussie and 1.2656 against the greenback as of 8:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX