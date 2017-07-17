

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) said that Steven Binder has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer with full responsibilities for leading MannKind's finance, accounting, and investor relations organization on a global basis, effective immediately. Binder will report directly to Michael Castagna, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer and will join the company's executive leadership team.



Binder joins MannKind with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He most recently spent four years at Stryker Corporation, a leading global medical technology company, where he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Stryker's International Group, based in Singapore. Prior to Stryker, Mr. Binder served in a series of senior leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an innovative global biopharmaceutical company. His last four positions at BMS were Vice President, Finance roles over different geographic operating units: United States (2012-2013), Europe (2008-2011), AsiaPacific (2005-2007), and Japan (2003-2005).



Prior to his international experience, Mr. Binder served in three senior leadership roles for Oncology Therapeutics Network, a U.S. based independent subsidiary of BMS: Vice President, Strategic Development (2001-2003), Vice President, Customer Operations (2000-2001), and Chief Financial Officer (1997-2000). Before OTN, Binder progressed through three finance and accounting roles for BMS Worldwide Medicines Group after joining the company in 1992. Before BMS, he worked for Deloitte & Touche in a series of auditing roles with increasing responsibility over an eight year period beginning in 1984.



