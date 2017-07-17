

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has apologized to Ann Coulter and offered the conservative commentator a $30 refund for an in-flight seat mix-up she experienced on a flight from New York to Florida on Saturday.



Coulter flew into a rage against the airline in a Twitter rant on Saturday after she was told by a flight attendant to give up her 'pre-booked extra room seat' for another passenger.



'Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta,' Coulter tweeted.



Coulter then followed up the tweet with a photo of the flight attendant she claimed told her to give up the seat and also the picture of the female passenger who got her seat.



'@Delta didn't give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here's the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat,' she wrote.



In response to Coulter's social media tirade, Delta said it was sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for.



'More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable,' the airline said.



Delta added it will refund Coulter $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased.



According to the airline, Coulter originally booked a window seat in an exit row, but changed to a seat by the aisle in the same row within 24 hours of the flight's departure.



At the time of boarding, Delta 'inadvertently' moved Coulter to another window seat in the same row, when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests.



Delta noted that while there was some confusion with seating assignments during boarding, all passengers complied with a flight attendant's request to move to the seats noted on their respective tickets and the flight departed without incident.



'Delta first became aware of the issue with Coulter's seat assignment when she began tweeting on July 15 after the flight's arrival,' the airline said.



Delta added that while its social media and customer care teams made several attempts to connect with Coulter to apologize for the seat mix-up, they did not hear back from Coulter until Sunday evening.



