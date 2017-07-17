

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - People thought it to be a prank when a piece of paper with 'please help' scribbling came out of an ATM machine in Corpus Christi, Texas. But someone took it serious and called the police.



When the police arrived the seen, they could find some feeble sounds from service room where the ATM was placed, according to the local Fox News affiliate.



The police spokesman for Corpus Christi Police in Texas said the contractor entered the room to repair an electronic lock, but he got trapped inside. He had his mobile phone left at the truck, parked outside.



He wrote several help me notes with his boss's phone number, requesting the ATM customer to call him. He got trapped for almost two hours inside the ATM room. Police checked with the boss to make sure that he has sent a person to the place for repairing the lock. When they got the affirmation, they entered the room by breaking down the door. The officers noted that the man was very upset.



Police has not revealed the identity of the contractor for there was no crime involved.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX