

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with mixed results. After enduring a choppy trading session, the markets finished little changed overall. Mining stocks were among the best performers following the release of the better than expected Chinese GDP report.



Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of the start of the U.S. earnings reporting season later this week.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.07 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.27 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.04 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.35 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.10 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.35 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.05 percent.



In Frankfurt, food-processing machinery maker GEA tumbled 5.54 percent after cutting its 2017 profit guidance.



In London, Weir Group jumped 8.44 percent in London. The pumps manufacturer upgraded its outlook for the group's full-year performance, citing an accelerated recovery in the Northern American oil and gas markets.



Carillion surged 19.15 percent after its joint venture landed a pair of government contracts.



AstraZeneca rose 0.83 percent after the pharmaceutical firm said chief executive Pascal Soriot will host a call with analysts on second-quarter earnings at the end of the month as planned.



Broadcaster ITV climbed 1.31 percent as it appointed the boss of EasyJet, Carolyn McCall, as its new chief executive.



Among the miners, Glencore increased 1.49 percent and Anglo American advanced 1.21 percent. BHP Billiton rose 1.34 percent and Rio Tinto added 0.71 percent.



Medical technology firm Getinge sank 9.01 percent in Stockholm after its second-quarter core earnings fell below analysts' estimates.



Eurozone inflation slowed to a 6-month low in June as estimated, final data from Eurostat showed Monday. Inflation eased slightly to 1.3 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on June 30.



UK house prices increased only marginally in July as subdued wage growth weighed on affordability, property website Rightmove reported Monday. Asking prices edged up 0.1 percent in July from June. Average asking prices of property reached GBP 316,421.



UK house prices dropped for the third straight month in June, the LSL Property Services/Acadata showed Monday. House prices dropped 0.2 percent in June from May, when they slid 0.1 percent. The average price in June was GBP 301,114.



China's economy expanded at a steady pace in the second quarter on domestic spending and exports despite measures taken to rein in financial risks.



Gross domestic product grew 6.9 percent year-on-year, the same pace of expansion as seen in the first quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The annual growth was forecast to slow to 6.8 percent.



Activity in the New York manufacturing sector grew at a notably slower pace in the month of July, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday. The New York Fed said its general business conditions index dropped to 9.8 in July from '19.8 in June, although a positive reading still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to fall to 15.0.



