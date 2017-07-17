

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Monday's session, but ended the day with a small increase. The market received a slight boost at the open following the better than expected Chinese GDP report. However, traders remained cautious ahead of the start to the U.S. earnings reporting season.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.05 percent Monday and finished at 9,038.65. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.21 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.13 percent.



SGS was among the weakest stocks of the day, sinking 3.4 percent. The pullback was attributed to comments from analysts at ZKB.



Shares of Adecco also surrendered 0.9 percent. The stock fell after analysts cautioned that the reforms of new French president Emmanuel Macron could have a negative impact on it.



Among the index heavyweights, Novartis climbed 0.3 percent and Roche added 0.04 percent. Shares of Nestlé finished lower by 0.5 percent.



Givaudan advanced 1.0 percent ahead of its financial report on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel also gained 0.8 percent the day before reporting results.



LafargeHolcim increased 1.3 percent and Dufry rose 1.2 percent. Swatch climbed 2.6 percent and Richemont added 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX