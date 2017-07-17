

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's trademark applications clearly hints that the online retailing giant plans to create a havoc for Blue Apron in the meal-kit market, after threatening to dominate the grocery industry with its plans to acquire supermarket chain Whole Foods.



Amazon has registered a trademark in the U.S. on July 6 for a service described as: 'We do the prep. You be the chef.' The service will provide customers 'prepared food kits ... ready for cooking and assembly as a meal,' according to the trademark application.



The kits will primarily consist of grains, rice, noodles, pasta or bakery products, Amazon said.



Amazon entering the meal-kit delivery business will surely have a big impact on Blue Apron, which had listed its share about three weeks ago. Shares of Blue Apron currently trades below its IPO price of $10 per share, a decline of about 33%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX