

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $65.60 million, or $0.15 per share. This was higher than $40.76 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.2% to $2.79 billion. This was up from $2.11 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $65.60 Mln. vs. $40.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX