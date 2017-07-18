

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) high-speed internet business chief executive officer, Gregory McCray, is stepping down. The company is looking for a replacement.



McCray was hired in February as chief executive officer of Access, the Alphabet unit that houses Google Fiber. He joined the tech giant after Craig Barratt, the former Access boss, exited in October when a big, expensive expansion plan he created was cut back.



'We are committed to the success of Google Fiber. The team is bringing gigabit connections to more and more happy customers,' Alphabet CEO Larry Page said in a statement. 'Fiber has a great team and I'm confident we will find an amazing person to lead this important business.'



