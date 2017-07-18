

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 14-month low of 1.1538 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1478.



Against the pound and the yen, the euro advanced to 5-day highs of 0.8822 and 129.57 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8793 and 129.25, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to a 6-day high of 1.4614 and a 4-day high of 1.1071 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4576 and 1.1047, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the greenback, 0.89 against the pound, 130.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the loonie and 1.11 against the franc.



