

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to a 5-day low of 0.8822 against the euro and a 2-day low of 146.62 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8793 and 147.01, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.2539 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2560.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.89 against the euro, 144.00 against the yen and 1.24 against the franc.



