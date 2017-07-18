

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar rebounded from early lows against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 82.36 against the yen, from an early near 3-week low of 81.67.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.5700 and 0.7347 from an early 6-day low of 1.5827 and a 5-day low of 0.7261 , respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 0.74 against the greenback.



