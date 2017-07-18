

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. has opened 21 Ross Dress for Less locations and seven dd's Discounts stores across 15 states in June and July.



The company plans to add 70 Ross Dress for Less and 20 dd's in 2017. Ross added stores in existing markets, including California and Texas, and also expanded in its new market in the Midwest.



'With this opening group, we continued to expand Ross and dd's in both new and existing markets. Ross grew in its newest market - the Midwest - as well as existing markets, including California, Texas, and Florida. And in June, dd's opened its 200th location and expanded into its newest state of Pennsylvania,' said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer.



'Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and continue to see plenty of opportunity to grow across all of our markets. We continue to believe that over the long-term, Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and dd's can become a chain of 500 stores.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX