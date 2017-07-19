

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust (NTRS) Wednesday said it has appointed David Wicks as head of continental Europe, subject to regulatory approval. The appointment underscores the company's continued strategic focus and growth across the region.



Further, the company said it will create an EU-banking presence in Luxembourg, further establishing its commitment to the region.



In this newly created role, Wicks will lead Northern Trust's business in continental Europe, working closely with Clive Bellows, head of Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business across Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Wicks who has worked for Northern Trust in a variety of roles for 20 years, was most recently regional executive for Enterprise Operations for the EMEA region.



He will be responsible for developing strategy, regulatory oversight and governance and will oversee client relationships in Northern Trust's Institutional Investor Group. He will report to Teresa Parker, president, Northern Trust, EMEA.



Parker said, 'The creation of our EU banking presence in Luxembourg, which will fall under David's leadership in his new role, highlights our commitment to growing our business in continental Europe. David's strong client focus, in-depth knowledge of our business operations and strategic objectives will help continue to ensure we are well placed to support our clients' requirements.'



