

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French car maker Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) Wednesday announced that it would launch e-selling of new vehicles in France for its three brands.



This offer is based on the experience gained from the e-commerce sites already operational for Citroën in Brazil since November 2016, for Peugeot in the United Kingdom since January 2017, and the DS7 Crossback website, active in eight European countries since March 2017.



The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars also said, as of now in France, customers can also run financing simulations and trade in their used car online and can finalise their order at the dealer.



