

WASHINGTON - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $257.6 million, or $1.12 per share. This was up from $252.4 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.33 billion. This was up from $1.32 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $257.6 Mln. vs. $252.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.1% -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



