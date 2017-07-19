

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) said that it reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017. For the year, Campbell continues to expect net sales to change by -1 to 0 percent; adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes or EBIT to increase by 2 to 4 percent; and adjusted Earnings Per Share to increase by 3 to 5 percent, or $3.04 to $3.09 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Campbell plans to provide fiscal 2018 guidance for net sales, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 results on August 31, 2017.



Campbell expects to reach approximately $310 million in annual cost savings by the end of fiscal 2017. The company also continues to expect its current cost savings initiatives to deliver $450 million, or approximately 6 percent of sales, in annual savings by the end of fiscal 2020. This cost savings goal is incremental to the company's ongoing supply chain productivity program. Campbell expects an adjusted gross margin of approximately 38 percent for fiscal 2017, and expects to generate approximately $1.25 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017.



Campbell reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings. The company targets long-term organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent. Excluding currency translation, the company is targeting adjusted EBIT growth of 4 to 6 percent and adjusted EPS growth of 5 to 7 percent.



Campbell Soup Company, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison, will meet with investors today to discuss Campbell's strategic imperatives.



Management will provide an overview of Campbell's plans for its three divisions for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as review the company's cost savings initiatives and plans to reinvest in the business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX