

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $111.07 million, or $0.78 per share. This was down from $143.09 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $573.79 million. This was down from $594.22 million last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $111.07 Mln. vs. $143.09 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q2): $573.79 Mln vs. $594.22 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX