

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SLM Corp. (SLM) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $68.81 million, or $0.16 per share. This was up from $51.05 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.8% to $269.89 million. This was up from $212.77 million last year.



SLM Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $68.81 Mln. vs. $51.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $269.89 Mln vs. $212.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.71 - $0.72



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX