

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $152 million, or $1.12 per share. This was down from $166 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $2.16 billion. This was up from $2.14 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $152 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.19 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $2.16 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.45 Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX