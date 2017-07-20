

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE)and Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. announced that they have completed the licensing agreement whereby Pfizer has obtained the exclusive commercialization rights in Europe to CRESEMBA (isavuconazole), a novel anti-fungal treatment for adult patients with diagnosed invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, two serious infections associated with high morbidity and mortality among immunocompromised patients.



Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will have exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, where it is currently available. These rights do not extend to the Nordic countries- Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland.



In addition, Pfizer will be responsible for additional CRESEMBA launches, predominantly in Europe, which are expected throughout 2017 and 2018. Basilea will remain the marketing authorization holder for the European Union.



