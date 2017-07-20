

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Thursday announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence or NICE in England has recommended Cinqaero. It is an antagonist monoclonal antibody for add-on therapy in adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.



Cinqaero is expected to improve the quality of life for people living with severe asthma, despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus other medicinal product for maintenance treatment.



The National Institute's decision is based on a dossier submitted for a Single Technology Appraisal. Following issuance of the FAD, NICE will provide its formal guidance to the NHS in England.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX