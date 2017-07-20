

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $698.34 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $629.01 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.51 billion. This was up from $4.24 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $698.34 Mln. vs. $629.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $4.51 Bln vs. $4.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $0.96 Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $3.97



