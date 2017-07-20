

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) raised its 2017 adjusted net earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.90 to $3.97 from the prior estimate of $3.85 to $3.95 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.93 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company anticipates that net earnings per share will be in the range of $3.16 to $3.23 for the full year 2017, compared to prior outlook of $3.13 to $3.23 per share.



For the third quarter of 2017, the company anticipates that net earnings per share will be in the range of $0.74 to $0.78 and non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share will be in the range of $0.92 to $0.96. Analysts project third-quarter earnings of $0.96 per share.



Thomas P. Joyce, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, Joyce continued, 'As we look to the second half of the year, we expect our core growth rate to accelerate compared to first half levels off of improving order trends and as recent acquisitions become part of our core revenue. We believe that the power of the Danaher Business System, significant opportunities across our portfolio, and a strengthening balance sheet position us well for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.'



