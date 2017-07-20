

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $153.2 million, or $2.60 per share. This was up from $140.1 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $921.4 million. This was up from $872.3 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $153.2 Mln. vs. $140.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q2): $2.60 vs. $2.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.2% -Revenue (Q2): $921.4 Mln vs. $872.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



