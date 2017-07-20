

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.10 billion, or $0.62 per share. This was higher than $0.81 billion, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.6% to $6.64 billion. This was up from $5.33 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.10 Bln. vs. $0.81 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $6.64 Bln vs. $5.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.43 to $2.53



