

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported a profit for the second-quarter 2017 declined about 54.1 percent from last year, hurt by higher costs. But, the company raised its full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance range, which continues to reflect double-digit growth.



Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations.



'Halfway through the year, we're on track with all of our key priorities, including the integration of St. Jude and growth contributions from our pipeline,' said Miles White, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. 'We're also raising our full-year guidance range as we continue to target double-digit ongoing EPS growth.'



Net earnings for the second-quarter decreased 54.1 percent to about $283 million from the prior year's $615 million, with earnings per share declining to $0.16 from $0.41 in the previous year.



Total operating cost and expenses surged 37.5 percent to $6.21 billion from the prior year.



Earnings from Continuing Operations fell to $270 million or $0.15 per share, from $599 million or $0.40 per share in the prior year.



Earnings from continuing operations, excluding specified items, for the quarter were $1.10 billion or $0.62 per share, compared to $812 million or $0.55 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The latest-quarter net earnings and earnings per share, excluding Specified Items, excluded net after-tax charges of $826 million, or $0.47 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.



2016 Net Earnings and Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excluded net after-tax charges of $213 million, or $0.15 per share, for intangible amortization expense, expenses primarily associated with acquisitions, including bridge facility fees, and charges related to cost reduction initiatives and other expenses.



Quarterly worldwide sales increased 24.4 percent to $6.64 billion from $5,33 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter. On a comparable operational basis, worldwide sales increased 2.9 percent. Sales growth in the quarter was impacted by purchasing patterns associated with the implementation of a new Goods and Services Tax (GST) system in India.



Excluding this transitory impact, which primarily impacted Established Pharmaceuticals, total Abbott sales would have grown 25.3 percent on a reported basis and 3.7 percent on a comparable operational basis in the second quarter.



Worldwide Nutrition sales decreased 0.6 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 1.1 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 0.5 percent on an operational basis.



Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 1.4 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 1.1 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 2.5 percent on an operational basis.



Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 3.8 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including an unfavorable 1.6 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 5.4 percent on an operational basis.



Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 4.1 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter, including a favorable 0.6 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 3.5 percent on an operational basis. Sales growth in the quarter was impacted by purchasing patterns associated with the implementation of a new Goods and Services Tax system in India.



Excluding this transitory impact, total Established Pharmaceutical sales would have grown in the high-single digits in the second quarter.



Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 89.2 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter. On a comparable operational basis, sales increased 3.2 percent, or 4.4 percent excluding the comparison impact from the favorable resolution of a third-party royalty agreement last year.



Abbott raised its full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance range, which continues to reflect double-digit growth. Abbott now projects earnings per share from continuing operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles to be $1.03 to $1.13, compared to prior outlook of $0.92 to $1.02, per share.



Projected earnings per share from continuing operations on an adjusted basis is now $2.43 to $2.53 for the full year 2017, compared to the previous outlook of $2.40 to $2.50 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.47 per share.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, the company's shares are up $0.56 or 1.13 percent to $49.98.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX