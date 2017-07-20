

Ramon Laguarta, currently CEO, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), will become president, PepsiCo. He will shape PepsiCo's corporate strategy, and specifically, will oversee the company's Global Category Groups; its Global Operations, Corporate Strategy, and Public Policy & Government Affairs functions; and the PepsiCo Foundation.



Laxman Narasimhan, currently CEO, Latin America (LATAM), will become CEO, LATAM and ESSA. Silviu Popovici, currently president, Russia, Ukraine and CIS, has been named president, ESSA.



