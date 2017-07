EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of C.H. Robinson (CHRW) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in over a year, C.H. Robinson is currently down by 5.4 percent.



C.H. Robinson came under pressure early in the session after the logistics company reported second quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.



