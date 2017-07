SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. Qualcomm is currently down by 4 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over two months.



The drop by Qualcomm comes after the communications chip maker reported third quarter results that beat estimates but provided disappointing guidance.



