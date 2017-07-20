

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $179.93 million, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $140.47 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $602.01 million. This was up from $566.13 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $179.93 Mln. vs. $140.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $602.01 Mln vs. $566.13 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.58 Full year revenue guidance: $555 to $595 Mln



