

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $84.24 million, or $0.76 per share. This was down from $130.90 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $1.53 billion. This was up from $1.24 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $84.24 Mln. vs. $130.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.7% -Revenue (Q4): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.4%



